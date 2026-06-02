Israel renews evacuation warning for Lebanon’s Nabatiyeh

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The Israeli military has reiterated a warning calling on residents of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh to urgently evacuate ahead of planned attacks on the major urban centre, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“In light of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, the [army] is compelled to act against it with force,” an Israeli army spokesman said in a post on X.

“For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River.”

News.Az