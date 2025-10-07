Dogecoin price prediction: The real reason traders are dumping Doge and Pepe to buy Layer Brett

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest Dogecoin price prediction highlights the tension facing the original meme coin. DOGE remains one of the most recognizable tokens in crypto but cracks are starting to show. Analysts warn that after years of ups and downs, DOGE may not have the firepower to deliver the same multiples it once did.

At the same time, PEPE — the frog-themed rival — has lost momentum after a brief breakout and many traders are now rotating into fresh presales. The big story is the rise of Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that blends hype with utility and is quickly becoming a top contender.

Dogecoin price prediction grows cautious

The Dogecoin price prediction for late 2025 is far less bullish than in past cycles. While DOGE still benefits from brand recognition and a large community, it has been lagging behind other meme coins during the latest run. Currently, DOGE trades well below its all-time high and many analysts believe it would take a major catalyst — such as new corporate adoption — to spark another surge.

Without that, the most likely outcome is range-bound trading, with whales taking profits when retail enthusiasm spikes. For short-term traders, this has led to frustration, with fewer opportunities for outsized returns compared to emerging coins.

PEPE fades as retail loses interest

Another name in focus is PEPE, which saw a massive run earlier in the year before momentum cooled. At present, PEPE is struggling to hold support levels and retail appetite appears to be fading. Recent headlines suggest that while developers are working to expand PEPE’s utility, the excitement that fuelled its viral growth has been difficult to sustain.

The Pepe meme still resonates across crypto culture but price action tells a different story. The token’s volatility has left many holders questioning whether they are better off reallocating into newer meme projects. With PEPE still heavily supply-driven, it faces a steep challenge in delivering another 100x performance from here.

Why traders are turning to Layer Brett

This environment has opened the door for Layer Brett (LBRETT) to capture attention. Unlike Brett on Base, this project is built on Ethereum Layer 2, giving it faster transactions and lower fees. That foundation has helped it stand out in a sea of meme coins.

At the time of writing, the presale price sits at $0.0058, with over $4 million raised already. Staking rewards remain impressive today at 623.53% APY, though they decrease as more wallets join, which is why early buyers are piling in. Beyond tokenomics, Layer Brett also has tangible plans: NFT rollouts, gamified staking and cross-chain bridging are all on the roadmap, along with a teased $1 million giveaway.

Community traction is another key driver. Telegram and X groups both hover around 10k members, TikTok has surged past 25k followers and YouTube coverage is steadily growing. This visibility gives LBRETT the viral edge needed to match — and possibly overtake — meme heavyweights.

Conclusion: A new meme contender rises

The Dogecoin price prediction may no longer inspire the same optimism and PEPE is struggling to hold investor attention. In contrast, Layer Brett offers meme-driven excitement paired with Ethereum Layer 2 utility, making it one of the most compelling new entries this cycle.

For traders hunting exponential upside, the choice is clear: DOGE and PEPE are established but slowing, while LBRETT is early, under one cent and already gaining momentum. Analysts argue it could be the next meme supercycle winner.

