A newly released memo from the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI has concluded that financier Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a so-called "client list" of individuals he conspired with to exploit women, contradicting years of speculation and conspiracy theories.

The internal review, ordered by Trump-era DOJ leadership and confirmed by current Attorney General Pam Bondi, also reaffirms that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Officials said the release of hours of surveillance footage supported this conclusion, directly challenging long-standing claims that Epstein was murdered to protect powerful figures.

“Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither victims nor justice,” the DOJ memo stated, emphasizing the government's ongoing commitment to combating child exploitation.

Despite public expectations of further revelations, the memo confirms that no additional charges are expected. Investigators reportedly found no evidence sufficient to warrant action against uncharged third parties.

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell after his death, Aug. 10, 2019, released by the Department of Justice. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, City of New York via DOJ

Attorney General Bondi has faced mounting criticism from Trump allies for delays in the release of Epstein-related materials. In February, she distributed binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” to pro-Trump influencers at the White House, documents that reportedly contained little new information, frustrating supporters.

Tensions rose further after tech billionaire Elon Musk claimed on social media that Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files, alleging this was the real reason for delays. Musk later deleted the post. Trump responded in an interview, dismissing the claim as "old news," reiterating that he had distanced himself from Epstein years before his death.

The DOJ review revealed that as many as a thousand FBI agents participated in the Epstein file vetting process, diverting significant resources from national security operations. Bondi confirmed that FBI Director Kash Patel is overseeing efforts to prepare additional documents for public release.

“We will get out as much as we can, as fast as we can to the American people,” Bondi told Fox News in March, responding to pressure from Trump’s political base.

The memo is likely to fuel further debate over the federal government's handling of the Epstein investigation but marks a firm official stance against the existence of a widely rumored “client list.”

News.Az