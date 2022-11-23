Dollar extends losses after Fed minutes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. dollar extended its losses against the euro and the yen on Wednesday, after minutes released from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The euro was 0.9% higher against the dollar at $1.03905, on pace for a second straight session of gains. Against the yen , the dollar was down 1.1% at 139.63 yen.

