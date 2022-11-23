Yandex metrika counter

Dollar extends losses after Fed minutes

The U.S. dollar extended its losses against the euro and the yen on Wednesday, after minutes released from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The euro was 0.9% higher against the dollar at $1.03905, on pace for a second straight session of gains. Against the yen , the dollar was down 1.1% at 139.63 yen.


