Donald Drump removed congressman from House Chamber after disrupting his address

​During President Donald Trump's address to Congress on March 5, 2025, Democratic Congressman Al Green of Texas was removed from the House chamber following a disruption, News.Az reports.

As Trump began his speech, Green stood and shouted objections, leading to jeers and chants of "USA!" from Republican members.

House Speaker Mike Johnson intervened, instructing Green to "take your seat," and subsequently directed the sergeant-at-arms to escort him out for breaching decorum.

