CENTCOM briefs Trump on 'final blow' strike options against Iran

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The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) briefed President Donald Trump on potential “final blow” strike options against Iran, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Admiral Brad Cooper reportedly presented the options during a briefing with Trump in the Situation Room, outlining what was described as a “short and powerful wave of strikes” in the event the president decides to resume combat operations.

According to the report, the assessed targets include Iran’s “remaining military assets, leadership and infrastructure.”

The broadcaster also said the Pentagon is considering the deployment of advanced weapons systems, including a new hypersonic missile known as “Dark Eagle.”

Fox News reported that the system is capable of striking targets up to 2,000 miles (3,218 kilometers) away and could be used against remaining ballistic missile launchers.

The report added that B-1B Lancer bombers, which can be armed with up to 5,000 pounds of hypersonic weapons, have been increasing their presence in the region and are capable of carrying “big payloads.”

News.Az