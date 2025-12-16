Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson engaged

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced on Monday night that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is engaged to Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite.

The announcement was made during a White House holiday party attended by guests and supporters, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The engagement was later confirmed by Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for the younger Trump. The president’s remarks brought public attention to a relationship that had been widely speculated about in tabloid media for months.

In December last year, the British tabloid The Daily Mail published photographs showing Donald Trump Jr., 47, holding hands with Ms. Anderson in Palm Beach. Hours after those images appeared, Kimberly Guilfoyle—then Mr. Trump’s fiancée—was named by President Trump as his choice for ambassador to Greece.

Ms. Guilfoyle was sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to Greece in September and formally took up her post in Athens last month.

Donald Trump Jr., who runs the Trump Organization alongside his brother Eric, has continued to expand a broad portfolio of business ventures that draw on the Trump family name and his proximity to the presidency. Since his father’s return to office, he has also made frequent public appearances with Ms. Anderson.

This marks the third engagement for Donald Trump Jr. He proposed to his first wife, Vanessa, in 2004, and the couple were married the following year at Mar-a-Lago. At the time, Mr. Trump accepted an engagement ring from the Bailey Banks & Biddle jewelry store in Short Hills, New Jersey, in exchange for publicity, later re-enacting the proposal at a shopping mall in the state. Ms. Trump filed for divorce in 2018.

Ms. Guilfoyle, Mr. Trump’s second fiancée, played a prominent role as a Republican surrogate during their relationship and delivered speeches at both the 2020 and 2024 Republican National Conventions. By 2024, speculation was already growing about Ms. Anderson’s closeness to Mr. Trump, and she was seen seated behind the engaged couple at the Republican National Convention held in July.

