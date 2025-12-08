+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump Jr. warned on Monday that the United States could withdraw support for Kyiv, claiming there was “no reason” for Ukraine to pursue peace while US funds continued to flow.

Speaking at a conference, Trump Jr. criticized Ukrainian leadership, alleging that wealthy elites had fled the country and left ordinary citizens to fight, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of prolonging the war to protect his political standing and described Ukraine as “far more corrupt than Russia.”

In contrast, Zelensky reported constructive progress in recent peace talks with the US. On Saturday, he spoke with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, saying the discussions were “constructive, although not easy,” and that American representatives understood Ukraine’s core positions.

The remarks come ahead of critical London talks involving Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, aimed at advancing diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

