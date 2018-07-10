Donald Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to US Supreme Court position

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the United States Donald Trump has named federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to serve on the US Supreme Court. Kavanaugh, in particular, worked in the team of the special prosecutor who investigated the affair of former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, TASS reports.

The vacancy on the US highest court was caused by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. The new candidature must be approved by the US Senate. The leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell said that the vote on this candidacy will take place in the fall.

Federal judges in the US are nominated by the President and confirmed by the United States Senate and appointed for a life term.

