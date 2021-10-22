DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity inaugurated in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva of the conditions created at DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva were informed about “Bərabərik” television project and inclusive theatres.

The center will employ 60 people, including 20 volunteers.

News.Az