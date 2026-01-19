Douglas quarterly sales meet estimates, margins under pressure

German beauty retailer Douglas reported first-quarter sales of €1.67 billion ($1.94 billion), in line with market expectations. Analysts had forecasted €1.68 billion.

The company said increased consumer price sensitivity during the holiday shopping season weighed on margins, leading to weaker-than-expected profitability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Douglas confirmed its full-year sales forecast of €4.65–4.8 billion for the financial year ending September 2026.

