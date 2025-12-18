Douglas lowers 2026 sales forecast amid weak demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

German beauty retailer Douglas has cut its sales forecast for 2026, citing weak consumer sentiment across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company now expects net sales of €4.65–4.80 billion ($5.46–5.64 billion), below its previous target of €5 billion.

Douglas reported lower-than-expected adjusted EBITDA of €129.8 million in its fourth quarter, with analysts having projected €135.7 million. Despite this, quarterly sales rose 2.3% to €981.9 million, slightly above forecasts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The retailer said shifting consumer behavior—including higher price sensitivity, promotional competition, and reduced supplier bonuses—is weighing on the personal care and beauty sector.

News.Az