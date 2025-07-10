Dow, S&P 500 gain despite uncertainty over Trump tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stocks were mostly higher midday Thursday, as investors digested President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements as well as the latest labor market data, News.az reports citing Investing.

At 11:17AM ET, the rose 278 points, or 0.6%, the gained 11 points, or 0.2%, while the slipped 46 points, or 0.44%, on weakness in software stocks.

The main averages on Wall Street rose in the prior session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recording an all-time closing high after artificial intelligence-darling Nvidia (NASDAQ:) became the first company to notch a market value of $4 trillion, albeit briefly.

