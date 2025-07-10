Dow, S&P 500 gain despite uncertainty over Trump tariffs
Photo: Xinhua
U.S. stocks were mostly higher midday Thursday, as investors digested President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements as well as the latest labor market data, News.az reports citing Investing.
At 11:17AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 278 points, or 0.6%, the S&P 500 gained 11 points, or 0.2%, while the NASDAQ Composite slipped 46 points, or 0.44%, on weakness in software stocks.
The main averages on Wall Street rose in the prior session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recording an all-time closing high after artificial intelligence-darling Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) became the first company to notch a market value of $4 trillion, albeit briefly.