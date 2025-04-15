Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures climb as Trump signals possible auto tariff reprieve

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures moved higher on Tuesday, buoyed by growing optimism after President Donald Trump floated the idea of easing proposed auto tariffs.

The upbeat sentiment comes just ahead of a fresh wave of corporate earnings reports.

Futures attached to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) edged up 0.2% and the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) rose 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Futures attached to the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NQ=F) were up 0.4%.

On Monday, US stocks rose on the heels of a remarkably volatile week for markets following news the Trump administration would treat tariffs on key electronics separately from duties on specific countries and would impose them at a later date. The president also floated possible tariff exemptions for car companies, sending auto stocks soaring.

On Tuesday, in addition to staying vigilant on the trade front, investors will be watching corporate earnings. Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and PNC (PNC) are set to report their results before the bell.

Traders will remain vigilant for any early signs of how tariff turmoil might affect companies' bottom lines as well as what — if any — guidance they can provide for future quarters.

News.Az