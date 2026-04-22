Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump after Iran ceasefire extension

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures climbed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump extended the US ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, easing concerns about an imminent escalation in hostilities.

Contracts tied to the S&P 500 (ES=F) rose 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) advanced roughly 0.8%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dow (YM=F) futures also gained 0.6%, recovering after a previous losing session on Wall Street.

Markets had been under pressure amid growing doubts that Washington and Tehran would reach a lasting peace agreement before the ceasefire was set to expire on Wednesday.

The extension of the truce has provided temporary relief to investors, but uncertainty remains over the next steps. Efforts to organize a new round of negotiations have collapsed, with Trump citing difficulties in dealing with what he described as a “seriously fractured” Iranian government. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have called the talks a “waste of time,” pointing to what they say is the US’s lack of commitment to previous agreements.

In the energy market, traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains stalled as both sides continue to issue warnings regarding ship movements in the region. However, oil prices retreated from recent highs following reports that Iran has received “some sign” that the US may be willing to “break” the blockade.

Brent crude (BZ=F), the global benchmark, slipped to around $98 per barrel. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) also edged lower to $89 per barrel.

On the corporate side, investors are awaiting earnings reports from major companies including Tesla (TSLA), AT&T (T), and Boeing (BA), all expected to be released on Wednesday.

News.Az