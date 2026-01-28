Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures surge ahead of Fed decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures moved higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology shares, as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate decision and a potentially decisive round of earnings from major technology companies.

Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped sharply, rising by about 1% and setting the pace for broader market gains, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered just above the flat line, while S&P 500 futures advanced around 0.4%, putting the benchmark index on track to challenge another record following its most recent all-time closing high.

Market attention is now firmly focused on the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement due later on Wednesday. This will mark the central bank’s first interest-rate decision of the year. Policymakers are widely expected to keep rates unchanged, maintaining the target range at 3.5% to 3.75%. As a result, investors are expected to scrutinise comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for guidance on how officials view inflation, growth, and the timing of any future rate moves.

According to market expectations tracked by CME FedWatch, traders are currently pricing in two quarter-point rate cuts by the end of 2026. Any signals from Powell that challenge or reinforce that outlook could influence markets in the near term.

The rate decision comes against a backdrop of heightened political pressure on the central bank. In recent weeks, the Trump administration opened a criminal investigation into Powell related to his Senate testimony concerning renovations at the Federal Reserve’s headquarters. At the same time, investors are watching closely for further developments around leadership at the central bank, as Donald Trump has said he could announce Powell’s successor at any moment.

Beyond the Fed, the week is also shaping up to be a major one for corporate earnings, with reporting season accelerating and several of the world’s largest technology companies set to release results. Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Tesla are all scheduled to report earnings after the market closes on Wednesday. Apple is due to follow with its quarterly results on Thursday.

Together, the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and the performance of megacap technology firms are expected to play a key role in shaping market direction in the days ahead, as investors assess the outlook for interest rates, economic growth, and corporate profitability.

News.Az