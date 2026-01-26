Microsoft issues second emergency Windows 11 fix for Outlook bug

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft has released a second out-of-band update for Windows 11 to fix a bug that caused Outlook to crash for some users.

The emergency patch addresses problems linked to Outlook and files stored in cloud-based locations following Microsoft’s January 2026 Windows security update, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Microsoft said the update resolves an issue in which certain applications that “open or save files stored in cloud-backed locations” became unresponsive or showed error messages. In some cases, Outlook either crashed or failed to open when PST files were stored in cloud services such as OneDrive.

This marks the second time this year that Microsoft has had to roll out a last-minute fix related to its January security update. Last week, some Windows 11 devices were unable to shut down or hibernate, while other systems running Windows 10 or Windows 11 encountered problems logging in through remote connections.

Microsoft typically issues out-of-band updates only when a serious problem cannot wait for the regular update cycle. The company noted that the latest emergency patch is cumulative, meaning users only need to install this update to resolve the issues introduced by the January security release.

