Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures climb ahead of CPI inflation report

U.S. stock futures climbed Friday morning as investors awaited a crucial inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy decisions.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) inched up 0.2%, while contracts on the S&P 500 (ES=F) gained 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) rose 0.4%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All eyes are on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September, expected Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts anticipate inflation remains elevated, with the CPI likely hovering near a 3% annual rate. The report had been delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown, now the second-longest in U.S. history. As the first major economic release since the shutdown began, the data will provide investors with a key pulse check on the economy and could reshape expectations for upcoming Fed interest rate decisions.

Stocks are on track for weekly gains, with the S&P 500 up about 1.1% for the week and both the Nasdaq and Dow advancing roughly 1.2%.

After Thursday’s closing bell, Intel (INTC) shares jumped nearly 7% in after-hours trading following a third-quarter revenue beat that exceeded Wall Street expectations, boosting sentiment in the semiconductor sector. Target (TGT) shares also rose after the retailer announced plans to cut approximately 8% of its corporate workforce, marking its first major layoffs in a decade.

