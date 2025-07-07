Dozens rescued from flooded homes near Eno River in Durham County

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of residents were rescued early Monday after heavy rain caused the Eno River to overflow, flooding homes and apartments in Durham County.

Emergency crews used rafts to evacuate people trapped in rising waters along Rippling Stream Road, where flooding reached chest level in some homes and cars were seen floating. Many residents were caught off guard while sleeping, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We thought something inside the house broke,” said Regina Mitchell, who escaped by rescue boat. “Then we opened the door and saw water pouring in from everywhere.”

Ahmad Hefez, who evacuated with his wife and four children, expressed concern about the lack of warning. “We just woke up surrounded by water. Thank God we got out in time,” he said.

Rescue operations remain ongoing as authorities work to assist those still in danger.







