DPR Korea's recent missile launch poses a 'serious threat' to regional stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

The launch of “yet another” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) poses a “grave threat” to regional stability, a senior UN political affairs official warned on Monday, as the Security Council discussed the rising tensions in the region and beyond, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

The missile, launched on 31 October at approximately 7:11am local time, reportedly flew for 1 hour and 26 minutes, covered approximately 1,000 kilometres, reaching an altitude of over 7,000 kilometres before landing in the sea.“The DPRK described this latest launch as a ‘very crucial test’ that ‘updated the recent records of the strategic missile capability of the DPRK’,” Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Asia at the UN Department of Political Affairs, told ambassadors.“The Hwasong-19 sets new records in terms of flight duration and altitude and is the second solid-fuel ICBM developed by the DPRK which does not need to undergo fuelling prior to launch. It is reported to be larger than its predecessor, the Hwasong-18, and may be capable of carrying larger warheads or even multiple warheads.”This latest test marks the 11th intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by DPRK – more commonly known as North Korea – since announcing a new five-year military expansion plan in 2021.Mr. Khiari noted that the launch also posed “serious risks” to international civil aviation and maritime traffic, with the potential for unintended incidents, as North Korea had issued no safety alerts.“The DPRK’s launch of yet another ICBM is of serious concern and represents a grave threat to regional stability,” he stated, noting that despite numerous meetings of the Security Council in 2023 and 2024, the country “has not heeded calls to refrain from further launches.”Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the missile launch, urging the country to de-escalate and comply with international resolutions. He stressed that diplomatic engagement remains the “only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”Mr. Khiari also expressed concern about growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, warning that DPRK’s “persistent pursuit” of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes – in violation of Security Council resolutions – continues to undermine the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.“There is a crucial need for practical measures to reduce tensions and reverse this dangerous trajectory,” he said, urging Member States to foster an environment conducive to dialogue and cooperation.Concluding his briefing, Mr. Khiari said that the UN and its partners stand ready to assist DPRK in addressing the basic needs of its people.He urged the country to facilitate the full return of the UN Resident Coordinator and the UN Country Team which leads the humanitarian effort.US Ambassador and Alternate Permanent Representative Robert Wood described the missile launches by DPRK as a “direct violation” of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, with each launch allowing Pyongyang to further advance its weapons programmes.“These are unacceptable attempts to undermine global peace and security and make us all less safe. This Council has the responsibility to hold the DPRK accountable,” he said.“Yet we are here again today because two members of this Council – China and Russia – have repeatedly shielded the DPRK, contributing to the normalization of these tests and emboldening the DPRK to further violate this Council’s sanctions and resolutions.”He alleged that “Russia’s willingness to openly violate this Council’s sanctions resolutions and to jeopardize international peace and security knows no bounds – as Russia, is unlawfully training DPRK soldiers in its territory.”He claimed that DPRK has sent “around 10,000” soldiers to Russia, adding that these troops are not yet seen to have been deployed into combat against Ukraine’s forces, “but we expect them to do so in the coming days.”“If these troops engage in combat or combat support operations against Ukraine, they would render themselves legitimate military targets,” he noted.Japan’s Ambassador Yamazaki Kazuyuki “strongly urged” DPRK not to conduct further launches, to immediately and fully comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions, and to engage in diplomacy and accept the repeated offers of dialogue.The most recent ICBM landed around only 200 kilometres from the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and was “more threatening than ever” due to its trajectory and flight time, he said.“This launch has deteriorated the not only regional but entire global security situation even further, and has brought the gravest threat yet from North Korea to all citizens of the region and beyond,” he added.Ambassador Yamazaki said increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea poses a great concern to the international community.He noted the lawlessness of Russia’s “procurement of ballistic missiles from North Korea, as well as the training of North Korean soldiers, both of which constitute serious violations of relevant Security Council resolutions.”He added that DPRK’s “involvement in Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine would constitute a grave violation of international law, including the UN Charter.”

News.Az