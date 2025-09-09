DPRK conducts ground jet test of high-thrust carbon fiber solid-fuel engine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Academy of Chemical Materials on Monday conducted a ground jet test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine using the composite carbon fiber material, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The ninth ground jet test of the engine is the last one in the development process, said the KCNA, adding that the maximum thrust of the engine is 1,971 kilonewtons.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, oversaw the test, saying, "The development of high-thrust carbon fiber solid-fuel engine is the success assuming the most strategic nature in the recent modernization of defense technology and heralds a significant change in expanding and strengthening the nuclear strategic forces of the DPRK," according to the report.

News.Az