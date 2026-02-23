DR Congo-Burundi border reopens after two-month closure

Following consultations, authorities from both countries agreed to resume cross-border movement under standard procedures, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A statement from migration authorities, cited by local outlets, said that individuals currently in Burundi could cross the border “in complete tranquility” starting Monday.

Burundian authorities shut the crossing on Dec. 10 after Uvira fell under the control of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group. The closure disrupted a crucial transit point used by traders and residents on both sides of the border.

In January 2026, the DRC government regained control of Uvira, the second-largest city in South Kivu province. The city had served as the provisional administrative center after the provincial capital, Bukavu, was seized by M23 in February 2025.