Mazhilis to take up draft amnesty bill in Kazakhstan

According to parliamentary discussions, the bill is currently at the stage of preparation and procedural introduction, after which it will be formally reviewed by deputies in the lower chamber, News.Az reports, citing KAZINFORM.

The initiative is being considered within the framework of ongoing legislative work aimed at updating legal mechanisms, with the draft law expected to go through standard parliamentary review procedures.

Kazakhstan has previously adopted amnesty laws on several occasions, often linked to significant state dates, resulting in the release or sentence reduction of thousands of prisoners.

The current draft continues this practice and will be examined by Mazhilis deputies in accordance with established legislative procedures.