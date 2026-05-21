Indiana Amber Alert: Police search for missing baby girl

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A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old infant from northwest Indiana who authorities believe is in extreme danger.

The Hammond Police Department requested the emergency alert early Thursday morning for Devaeyah Lucas-Bell. She was last seen at approximately 4:20 a.m. in Hammond, a city located about 25 miles southeast of Chicago. Devaeyah is described as 22 inches tall and weighing 16 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants, News.Az reports, citing WTHR.

Investigators have identified 31-year-old Deandry Sabbs as the suspect in her disappearance. Sabbs is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gray, four-door Nissan sedan bearing unknown Illinois license plates.

While police have not yet detailed the relationship between Sabbs and the infant, the criteria for the statewide alert underscore that the child is believed to be in imminent risk of physical harm.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Devaeyah Lucas-Bell, the suspect, or the vehicle is urged to immediately call 911 or contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-852-6357.

News.Az