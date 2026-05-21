Jeep, Ram to lead Stellantis $70 billion product blitz

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Stellantis has unveiled a massive €60 billion ($70 billion) business plan through 2030, charting a aggressive product blitz that includes launching 60 new models and radically transforming its manufacturing strategy.

The comprehensive strategy, pitched to investors on Thursday by CEO Antonio Filosa at the automaker's capital markets day, marks a sharp departure from past operations. Stellantis will heavily prioritize its core profit-drivers, directing 70% of its brand and product investments into Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Fiat, and its Pro One commercial vehicle unit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a notable strategic pivot, the world's fourth-largest automaker plans to weaponize its underutilized factory capacity. Rather than viewing empty assembly lines as a liability, Stellantis will pivot to contract manufacturing, building vehicles for rival companies. This includes producing vehicles for Chinese automakers in Europe and partnering with Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors in the United States.

The shift underscores Filosa’s pragmatic approach compared to his predecessor, Carlos Tavares. While Tavares heavily funded internal tech development across all 14 of the company's brands, Filosa is narrowing the brand focus and outsourcing high-cost innovation, such as partnering with self-driving startup Wayve.

Still, Stellantis is keeping its foot on the tech gas pedal, earmarking €24 billion for global platforms, powertrains, and new technologies. The automaker balances this spending with a goal to slash annual costs by €6 billion by 2028 compared to 2025 outlays.

Financially, the automaker is chasing aggressive growth. Stellantis is targeting a 25% revenue increase by 2030 in its crucial North American market, expecting an adjusted operating income margin between 8% and 10%. In Europe, revenue is projected to grow by 15%, with profit margins estimated between 3% and 5%.

News.Az