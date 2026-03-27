Yandex metrika counter

Drone attack hits Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port

  • World
  • Share
Drone attack hits Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port
Photo: Getty Images

Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port, located near Kuwait City, was targeted in a drone attack on Friday morning, according to the Kuwait Port Authority.

In a brief statement, the authority confirmed that the incident resulted in “material damage,” but reported no casualties, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Details about the origin of the drones or the extent of the damage have not yet been released.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Authorities have not immediately provided further information on potential security measures or disruptions at the port.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      