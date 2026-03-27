Drone attack hits Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port

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Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port, located near Kuwait City, was targeted in a drone attack on Friday morning, according to the Kuwait Port Authority.





In a brief statement, the authority confirmed that the incident resulted in “material damage,” but reported no casualties, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Details about the origin of the drones or the extent of the damage have not yet been released.

Authorities have not immediately provided further information on potential security measures or disruptions at the port.

News.Az