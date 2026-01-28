Drone attacks hit Kyiv region, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv region overnight caused fatalities and injuries after striking a residential building in the Bilohorodka community, regional officials confirmed early Wednesday.

According to Kyiv Regional State Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk, a multi-story apartment building was damaged in the attack. The roof and upper floor caught fire, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene. Medical teams and rescue workers were deployed immediately, while residents were evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Later updates confirmed that two residents — a man and a woman — lost their lives in the incident. Four others sought medical assistance. Among them were a young woman and two children experiencing acute stress reactions, as well as a man treated for smoke inhalation. All affected individuals received on-site medical care, and psychologists were brought in to support displaced residents.

Authorities reported that the fire has since been contained, and emergency teams continue to monitor the situation.

The Bilohorodka strike was part of a broader wave of overnight drone attacks targeting multiple Ukrainian regions. In Kyiv city, air raid alerts lasted nearly two hours. Local officials reported falling drone debris in the Holosiivskyi district, which damaged a roadway and windows of a residential building. Roof damage was also recorded at a non-residential facility. No casualties were reported in the capital.

Further south, Odesa also came under drone attack. In the Kyivskyi district of the city, a drone hit the grounds of an Orthodox monastery, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished by emergency services. A private home was also damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries in Odesa.

News.Az