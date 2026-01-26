Zelenskyy says US security guarantees deal is ready

Speaking at a press conference in Vilnius on January 25, Zelenskyy stated that the document is “100% ready” and that Kyiv is waiting for partners to confirm the date and location for signing. Once signed, the agreement will be sent for ratification to both the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees from the United States,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing Ukraine’s expectation of firm international backing.

His comments follow weekend negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where Ukrainian and Russian delegations held their first trilateral talks involving U.S. mediators. The discussions focused on Washington’s proposed framework for ending the nearly four-year war. While no final agreement emerged, both Kyiv and Moscow expressed openness to continued dialogue, with further talks expected next week.

Zelenskyy noted that negotiators are reviewing a U.S.-backed 20-point plan and that the number of disputed issues has decreased. However, he подчеркнул that Ukraine remains firm on preserving its territorial integrity, rejecting any proposal that would require surrendering eastern regions.

“These are two fundamentally different positions — Ukraine’s and Russia’s. The Americans are trying to find a compromise,” Zelenskyy said, adding that all sides must be prepared for concessions.

The statement suggests growing diplomatic momentum, though major differences between Kyiv and Moscow remain unresolved.