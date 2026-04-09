Drone maker AEVEX targets $2.35B valuation in US IPO

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Private equity-backed AEVEX Aerospace is aiming for a valuation of up to $2.35 billion as it prepares for an initial public offering in the United States, joining a wave of defense-focused companies seeking to tap strong investor demand.

The California-based firm plans to raise as much as $336 million through the listing, which is set to take place on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AVEX,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

AEVEX’s IPO comes amid rising investor interest in defense and aerospace companies, as geopolitical tensions continue to drive spending and innovation in military technologies, including drones and surveillance systems.

The company is backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, which has supported its growth in a rapidly evolving defense market.

AEVEX is not alone in seeking to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Other defense-linked firms are also moving toward public listings, reflecting renewed confidence in the sector.

For example, aerospace parts manufacturer Arxis recently launched its IPO roadshow, signaling continued momentum in new offerings.

The IPO is being led by top Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, and Jefferies, underscoring the scale and significance of the deal.

News.Az