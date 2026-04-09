Armenia and France discuss COP17 and 2027 Francophonie games

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Armenian ambassador to France Arman Khachatryan met with Éléonore Caroit, the minister delegate to the minister for Europe and foreign affairs of France, responsible for Francophonie, International Partnerships, and French Nationals Abroad.

The Armenian Ambassador also serves as the Armenian Prime Minister’s Personal Representative on the Permanent Council of La Francophonie (OIF), News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

The Ambassador and the French official discussed the Armenia–France agenda, as well as the active cooperation established between Armenia and France within international organizations, particularly in the framework of La Francophonie, the embassy reported.

The Ambassador presented the progress of preparations for the 10th La Francophonie Games (Jeux de la Francophonie), to be held in Armenia in 2027, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to hosting the event at a high level. Both sides emphasized the importance of the Jeux de la Francophonie as a significant event contributing to the promotion of Francophone culture and values, as well as the development of the French language.

Views were exchanged on the preparatory work and possible cooperation ahead of the 17th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), to be held in Armenia this year. Ambassador Khachatryan presented Armenia’s vision for organizing the conference, aimed at ensuring the full and meaningful participation of all stakeholders in discussions related to biodiversity.

Ambassador Khachatryan also presented the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, highlighting the importance of its further consolidation.

News.Az