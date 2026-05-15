Frankfurt Airport traffic falls after Lufthansa strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport declined sharply in April following a series of labor strikes at Lufthansa that disrupted flight operations, airport operator Fraport said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“Some 4.8 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in April 2026, an 11.0% decrease compared to the same month last year,” the company said in its monthly traffic update.

Fraport said the decline was “primarily attributable to strikes at Lufthansa,” led by the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit and the UFO union representing cabin crews.

According to the report, the strikes lasted a total of six days and directly affected around 500,000 passengers.

The company said the disruption extended beyond passenger delays and flight cancellations. Cargo volumes — including airfreight and airmail — fell 0.6% in April, as strikes at Lufthansa Cargo and reduced freight capacity on passenger flights disrupted shipments.

Across the group, the total number of passengers at airports actively managed by Fraport declined 6.2% to around 12.2 million in April.

News.Az