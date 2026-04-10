Emirates issues global flight schedule update

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emirates has issued an operational update confirming it is running a limited flight schedule across more than 100 destinations as it adjusts services in response to ongoing disruptions.

In an update on X, the airline said passengers should check the latest flight status and booking options, as it continues to review its network and update schedules through official channels, News.Az reports.

Emirates stated that all new bookings will include one complimentary date change within the ticket’s validity period.

Travelers affected by schedule changes will be rebooked on the next available flights wherever possible, including connecting routes via Dubai.

Customers holding tickets for travel between February 28 and May 31 will have the option to rebook or request a refund, depending on their preference.

News.Az