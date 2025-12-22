Duffy five-wicket haul seals NZ series win over West Indies

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand crushed the West Indies by 323 runs on Monday in the third Test at Mount Maunganui, securing a 2-0 series victory, thanks in large part to Jacob Duffy’s five-wicket performance.

Setting a massive target of 462, the hosts bowled out the tourists for 138, wrapping up the innings just four overs after tea following a dramatic collapse around lunch, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Duffy finished with 5-42, supported by Ajaz Patel’s 3-23, while West Indies opener Brandon King top-scored with 67.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway scored 227 and 100 in the two innings, and captain Tom Latham added 137 and 101. The pair became the first opening duo in first-class cricket history to score twin centuries in the same match, setting up the win.

The series had begun with a draw in Christchurch, followed by a New Zealand win in the second Test in Wellington.

“It was a pretty clinical performance,” Latham said. “Winning the toss, batting first, being able to get close to 600, the perfect blueprint. And then obviously doing what we did with the ball… seeing guys play the way they did was really pleasing.”

Seamer Duffy and spinner Patel consistently troubled the West Indies batters on a cracked pitch that produced uneven bounce and movement.

West Indies collapsed from 87-0 to 112-8 around lunch, after starting the day on 43-0. King dominated early, scoring 53 of his team’s first 59 runs with aggressive cuts and drives.

New Zealand captain Latham’s field placements initially lacked aggression, but after the drinks break, Duffy broke the opening stand when King gloved a rising delivery to Glenn Phillips at gully, triggering the collapse.

