Dust quantity in Baku and Absheron Peninsula exceeds sanitary norm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dust fog will move from the country’s south toward the Absheron Peninsula along the Caspian coast.

According to the results of the monitoring conducted by the National Monitoring Department of Environment, the amount of dust in the air is expected to exceed the sanitary norm in the country starting from the night of November 21. This is due to short-term dust fog coming from the Arabian Peninsula to the south-eastern part of the country by south-west wind, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.



It is predicted that dust fog will move from the country’s south toward the Absheron Peninsula along the Caspian coast.



According to the information received from the automatic and stationary monitoring stations, the amount of dust in the air is expected to be within the sanitary norm in the Absheron peninsula on the night of November 22.

News.Az

News.Az