Dutch ruling party head evacuated after debate due to threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dilan Yeşilgöz, leader of the ruling coalition People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (PFDD), was evacuated to a safe location on the evening of October 25 following a pre-election debate following a report of a "suspicious situation" near her home in Amsterdam, News.Az reports citing the NPO television channel.

Yeşilgöz said she was only able to return home late at night. "Unfortunately, such things sometimes happen," she noted on the Buitenhof program.

According to the politician, the potential threat, according to preliminary information, is related to the activities of an organized crime group. "According to my information, this is not a lone criminal," she added.

Asked how the incident had affected the election campaign ahead of the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for October 29, Yeşilgöz quipped that she now "wears more makeup to cover up the dark circles under her eyes."

News.Az