Dutch Senator Tiny Kox elected new PACE President

Tiny Kox of the Netherlands has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for this year, according to TASS.

The results of the voting were announced at the first meeting of the PACE winter session on Monday.

Kox scored 164 votes in his support. His only rival, Ukrainian lawmaker Maria Mezentseva, who heads Ukraine’s delegation to the PACE, was supported by 80 votes.

