The Philadelphia Eagles have reached a multiyear contract extension with head coach Nick Sirianni, the team announced on Monday.

Terms of the extension were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

Lurie had hinted last month at the NFL's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that an extension would be coming soon.

Before the extension, Sirianni had been set to enter the final year of the five-year contract he signed when he was hired by the Eagles in 2021.

Sirianni, 43, is 48-20 with the Eagles and his winning percentage (.706) in the third highest in the Super Bowl era. He is 6-3 in the postseason and has guided the team to two Super Bowl appearances, including a decisive win this past February against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles suffered a 1-6 collapse down the stretch in 2023 and got off to a 2-2 start this past season, seemingly putting Sirianni on shaky ground. But the team responded by going 16-1 down the stretch, including the postseason, to deliver Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy.

