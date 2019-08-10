Earthquake jolts Azerbaijan’s Zagatala region again

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Zagatala region today, Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told APA.

According to the preliminary information the earthquake was recorded in the area of Zagatala, 14 km south-west of Zagatala station.

The tremors were not felt.

Note that the first earthquake was recorded today at 11:35 local time in Zagatala, 18 km south-west of Zagatala station. The earthquake was magnitude 6 in the epicenter, felt up to magnitude 5-3 in the surrounding region.

News.Az

News.Az