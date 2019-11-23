Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude rocks Kuril Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude has rocked the Kuril Islands early Saturday, TASS reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter lay in 161 km to the south-west of Kurilsk (population around 1,700 people) at the depth of 38.4 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.

News.Az

