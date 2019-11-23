Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude rocks Kuril Islands

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude has rocked the Kuril Islands early Saturday, TASS reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter lay in 161 km to the south-west of Kurilsk (population around 1,700 people) at the depth of 38.4 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.

News.Az


