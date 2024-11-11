Yandex metrika counter

EBRD President arrives in Azerbaijan for COP29

Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the EBRD President was welcomed by Elchin Mirzayev, Head of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, along with other officials.

