ECO holds first meeting under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan

ECO holds first meeting under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2023, the first meeting of the Organization's Permanent Representatives Council was held this year, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran made a Twitter post regarding this, News.azreports.

The post reads that the meeting took place in Tehran.

News.az





News.Az