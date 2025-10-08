Ecuadorian president's motorcade attacked, five arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa escaped unharmed after his motorcade was attacked by a crowd throwing rocks on Tuesday, in what officials described as an assassination attempt.

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano, who filed a formal report of an assassination attempt on the president, said five people were detained after Noboa's motorcade was surrounded by around 500 protesters throwing stones, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Noboa's office said those arrested would be processed under charges of terrorism and attempted assassination. Reuters could not independently verify whether a bullet was fired at the president's car during the protest, which was over the president's removal of fuel subsidies last month.

Speaking afterwards at a student event in Cuenca, some 77 km (48 miles) south of where the attack took place, Noboa said his government would not tolerate such actions.

"Do not follow the bad example of those who wanted to stop us from attending this event with you and who tried to attack us," he said. "Such attacks will not be accepted in the new Ecuador and the law applies to everyone."

