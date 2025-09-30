Ecuador president's aid convoy attacked

A photo, shared by Ecuador's President Noboa on his social media, shows the damage to his convoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A humanitarian convoy led by Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa was attacked and 17 soldiers taken hostage on Sunday night, according to a government spokeswoman.

Carolina Jaramillo said the convoy - which included UN and EU diplomats - was delivering aid to affected communities during a national strike when ambushed by about 350 people, who attacked it with Molotov cocktails, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The country's largest Indigenous rights group leading a strike over fuel subsidy cuts said a member was shot dead by the armed forces during protests.

The UN Human Rights Council's regional representative Jan Jarab called for an "urgent dialogue" after the acts of violence and a probe into the death and injuries.

Posting on X, Noboa showed photos of smashed windscreens and windows on the cars in his envoy.

"They resist Ecuador's progress and chose violence," Noboa said, referring to the armed protesters. "Ecuador cannot go backward."

He said the Italian ambassador and top Vatican diplomat in Ecuador were travelling with him, alongside delegates from the UN and the EU.

Italy's Ambassador to Quito Giovanni Davoli confirmed the incident. In a statement he said he was unharmed, adding he "strongly condemns this terrorist act directed against Ecuador's head of state".

According to Jaramillo, the convoy was delivering aid to affected communities during the national strike.

She added that 17 military personnel were kidnapped and their whereabouts is unknown.

The attack took place in Cotacachi, Imbabura province.

The Ecuadorian armed forces have accused protesters of injuring 12 soldiers and holding 17 others hostage.

The military accused the ambushers of being "terrorist groups". Sharing graphic images of soldiers with blood on their faces, they warned "acts like these will not go unpunished".

Jamarillo said the people responsible did not represent Ecuadorians but were criminals.

Violent clashes have broken out in Ecuador over a sharp rise in fuel prices.

The country's largest Indigenous rights organisation, Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), had called for an indefinite national strike to protest against the president's move to cut fuel subsidies.

News.Az