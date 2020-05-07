Education Minister: Extension of academic year at universities not considered in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The extension of this academic year hasn’t been envisaged in higher educational institutions.

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov made the due statement Thursday at the press conference of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, about 176 thousand students receive education in higher educational institutions. Of them, up to 75% have joined online classes.

The minister said the implementation of summer sessions in higher educational institutions has been scheduled for June-July.

Taking into consideration peculiarities of specialties, the examinations in a number of specialties may be held online: “If this is not possible, the examinations can be organized in a traditional manner. Taking into consideration the non-standard condition, if the students submit notification about their inability to take part in the examination session during June-July, a special examination session will be held for those students at the end of August and at the beginning of September. And prior to this, the higher education institutions will organize overview (summary) sessions”.

News.Az