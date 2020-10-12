Education Ministry: 10 schoolchildren wounded after attack on Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten people, including five women, were killed after rocket attacks by the Armenian armed forces at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja on the night of October 11. Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan told Report.

It was also noted that 34 people were injured, including 16 women and six young children, more than ten apartment buildings, over 100 objects of various purposes, including school buildings, were damaged.

There are ten schoolchildren among the wounded:

Omar Mehdiyev – 2nd grade of the secondary school No. 32

Salim Mustafazade – 11th grade of the secondary school No. 32

Murad Javadov – 3rd grade of the secondary school No. 32

Dinara Muradova – 2nd grade of the secondary school No. 32

Rauf Muradov - 4th grade of the secondary school No. 32

Huseyn Aliyev – 3rd grade of the secondary school No. 32

Sevinj Rahimova – 6th grade of the secondary school No. 32

Aysu Aliyeva – 10th grade of the secondary school No.20

Shafa and Shamiddin Shirinovs – 6th and 7th grades of the secondary school No.25.

