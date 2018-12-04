Education system in Armenia in ‘tragic situation’: acting PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today the education system in Armenia is in a tragic situation, said the country’s acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan, who also heads the electoral list of My Step alliance, stated the aforesaid during their assembly with the residents of Tsaghkahovit community in Aragatsotn Province, within the framework of their campaign rallies for Sunday’s snap parliamentary election in the country, according to news.am.

In his words, there are over 8,000 teachers in Armenia who receive very low salaries.

“[And] the work motivation of a teacher getting such salary is completely lost,” Pashinyan added.

He pointed to two reasons for this situation.

“First, the school funding system where there are factors that are not taken into account,” the acting PM stressed. “[And] the second is the sinister corruption.”

News.Az

