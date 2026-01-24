Egyptian FM, Gaza representative discuss 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and efforts to support the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal in a phone call with Nikolay Mladenov, "the high representative for Gaza", News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

They discussed the next steps and the implementation of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, including the deployment of an international stabilization force, the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions, and the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty said that completing the second phase commitments constitutes a fundamental point for launching an early recovery path in Gaza and initiating the reconstruction process through a comprehensive and gradual approach based on the actual needs of the population.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and to intensify consultations on developments in Gaza, in support of efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the strip and the region.

The Trump administration last year unveiled a 20-point, three-phase peace plan aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas conflict that broke out in October 2023. A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect in October 2025. However, during the first phase of the deal, both sides repeatedly accused each other of violations.

Earlier this month, Trump's administration announced the launch of the second phase of the peace plan, shifting the focus from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction.

News.Az