Egypt and Jordan condemn Israeli assault on Syria's sovereignty

Egypt and Jordan strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syria on Thursday, calling them a violation of international law and an attack on Syrian sovereignty.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli attacks “a flagrant violation of international law and a blatant infringement on Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, exploiting the internal situation in Syria,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Egypt urged influential international actors to “shoulder their responsibilities regarding Israel’s repeated transgressions, compel Israel to end its occupation of Syrian territories, and respect the 1974 disengagement agreement.”

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry termed the Israeli attacks “a blatant breach of international law, a stark violation of Syria’s sovereignty and unity, and a dangerous escalation that will only fuel further conflict and tension in the region.”

The ministry reiterated Jordan’s “absolute rejection and severe condemnation” of Israel’s ongoing assaults on Syrian territory, calling them a clear violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria.

It reaffirmed the kingdom’s “full solidarity with Syria, its security, stability, and sovereignty” and urged the international community to “uphold its legal and moral responsibilities, compel Israel to cease its provocative and illegitimate attacks on Syria, and end its occupation of parts of its territory.”

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said the Israeli assault on Syria was “part of the policy of arrogance and recklessness pursued by the terrorist Netanyahu government", linking it to “Israel’s fascist aggression against Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem."

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting several sites in the capital, Damascus, and the western provinces of Hama and Homs on Wednesday.

Israel’s military claimed the strikes struck “military capabilities that remained” at the Hama airbase and T4 base in Homs, along with other military infrastructure in Damascus.

The Israeli army also launched a ground offensive in Daraa in southern Syria, where at least nine people were killed, according to local authorities.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also took advantage of the regime's fall to launch hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.

News.Az