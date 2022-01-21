Egypt announces new travel restrictions amid COVID-19 spread

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spread of COVID-19 has prompted the Egyptian Health Ministry to tighten up health restrictions at airports, seaports and land crossings.

Starting Saturday, "Egyptian and foreign travellers to Egypt, except children below the age of 12, will be required to present certificates of coronavirus vaccination or negative results of coronavirus tests," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

A traveller has to bring a certification of having received a single-dose or two-dose vaccine at least 14 days before arrival, or the result of a test taken within 72 hours prior to the arrival, the statement said.

Egypt witnessed a recent surge in daily infections, with 1,403 new cases and 22 more deaths recorded nationwide by Thursday, pushing up the respective total to 405,393 and 22,260.

News.Az

News.Az