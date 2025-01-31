Egypt calls for Israel's full withdrawal from southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his visit to Lebanon on Friday, Egypt's foreign minister emphasized that a full "Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon" is crucial, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Badr Abdelatty emphasized at a briefing in Beirut that Lebanese refugees should have the opportunity to return to their homes in the region."Egypt strongly affirms the necessity of a total and unconditional Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, ensuring that not a single inch of Lebanese sovereignty or territory is compromised," Badr Abdelatty remarked.According to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire established on November 27, Israeli forces were expected to exit southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah was to relocate north of the Litani River by January 26.Although the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers had already been deployed in several villages prior to the deadline, Israel continued to maintain a presence in over a dozen villages.On Sunday, the United States and Lebanon announced an extension of the deadline for fulfilling the ceasefire terms to February 18.Abdelatty criticized what he termed the "illegitimate and unjustifiable targeting of Lebanese civilians returning to their homes."Since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has reportedly carried out near-daily operations, including house demolitions, shelling, and airstrikes in southern Lebanon, alleging that Hezbollah has violated ceasefire terms by attempting to transport weapons.In response, Lebanon has accused Israel of committing hundreds of ceasefire violations.Abdelatty noted that Egypt is actively engaged in discussions regarding the ceasefire implementation in Lebanon with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, as well as representatives from Israel, France, and the United States.These comments followed Abdelatty's discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.He congratulated Lebanon's new president on his election earlier this month by the Lebanese parliament."We have complete confidence in the wise leadership of President Aoun," Abdelatty stated.The Egyptian official reiterated Egypt's support for Lebanon and expressed readiness to assist with reconstruction efforts.

